Good Samaritan Society

Schuetzen Park Place is located in the middle of Schuetzen Park, a historic Davenport landmark with hiking trails, a shelter house, benches along the trails to stop and rest. Every apartment offers views of the beautiful, wooded area.

Schuetzen Park Place offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with several different floor plans to choose from.

Amenities include:

Some outdoor private patios on second and third floor, concrete with steel railings

Stainless steel appliances

Luxury vinyl tile and carpet squares

Beautiful fenced outdoor common spaces

Space for family gatherings

Laundry available on each floor

Private off-street parking with designated spaces

Call us at (563) 210-3401 Or click here to email us

