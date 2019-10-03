Good Samaritan Society

Senior Living
You want more from life than maintenance-free living and the comfort of amenities. You know life is about more than that — It’s about being surrounded by people who care about you. It’s about having the freedom to make your own choices. It’s about pursuing your passions, discovering new interests and living a fulfilling lifestyle.
How do you know which senior housing or service options to choose from?
Coming soon!
Schuetzen Park Place is located in the middle of Schuetzen Park, a historic Davenport landmark with hiking trails, a shelter house, benches along the trails to stop and rest. Every apartment offers views of the beautiful, wooded area.
Schuetzen Park Place offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with several different floor plans to choose from.
Amenities include:
- Some outdoor private patios on second and third floor, concrete with steel railings
- Stainless steel appliances
- Luxury vinyl tile and carpet squares
- Beautiful fenced outdoor common spaces
- Space for family gatherings
- Laundry available on each floor
- Private off-street parking with designated spaces
Call us at (563) 210-3401 Or click here to email us