September is Peripheral Artery Disease Awareness month.

The chronic circulatory condition can result in unnecessary limb amputations if left untreated.

It affects nearly 20 million Americans.

Dr. Bouyella Reddy from Cardiovascular Medicine, PC, joined Local 4 News at 5 to discuss PAD, why it is a wakeup call and what treatment options are available.

Watch the video above for the extended conversation.