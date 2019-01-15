Skip to content
WHBF
Moline/Quad City
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
4 The Record
Your Local Election Headquarters
RI On The Record
National News
Weather
Severe Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Weather Cam
Closings and Delays
Shelter from the Storm
Sports
Local Sports
Hawkeye Headquarters
High School Sports
Steamwheelers
Go 4 It!
John Deere Classic
Chicago Cubs on KGCW
Community
Calendar
OurQCCares
Community Spotlight
Living Local
Lifestyle
Local Pros Who Know
QC Health Alert
4 Your Home
Great Summer Grilling
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The News Team
Meet The WHBF Sales Team
Meet The KLJB Sales Team
Reception Issues?
Advertise With Us
Station History
Contact Us
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Missing girl found safe
Black History Month
Rock Island Arsenal celebrates Black History Month
Hidden History: Metropolitan Youth Program
Hidden History: Pioneering contractor LaWanda Smith
Hidden History: Rock Island legend Solomon Butler
Hidden History: KALA-FM DJ Tracy White
More Black History Month Headlines
Hidden History: Slave cemetery uncovered in Maryland
Hidden History: Face jugs of Edgefield County
Hidden History: First African-American sheriff since Reconstruction
Hidden History: Indianapolis reverend recalls lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Hidden History: Kansas is home to first, all-black settlement west of Mississippi
Hidden History: America’s oldest ballpark was built on Birmingham memories
Hidden History: A.G. Gaston leaves stamp on Birmingham through civil rights movement
Hidden History: Dreamland Barbecue, once almost a mortuary, becomes Alabama’s flavor ambassador
Hidden History: Inside the wreck that could help find last US slave ship
Hidden History: Jesse Owens Museum in Alabama stands as monument to overcoming adversity