GALESBURG, Ill. — Roland Williams Jr. is known in his hometown of Galesburg, Illinois, for being an up and coming actor and model. But, his journey to network television is something everyone can learn from.

"I was driving down the street," Williams said. "And, I had the radio on, and I heard an ad that says do you want to be on TV, movies, print come to Bettendorf, Iowa. So I said why not, I don't have anything else to do. I kind of looked at my mom and she said alright let's go."