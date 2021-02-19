Honoring Black History: Alzheimer’s Awareness

All this month, Local 4 News has been honoring black history.



Paul Rich is spending the month raising awareness about a disease that affects millions of people each year. It also affected him, when his Grandmother died after a battle with the disease a decade ago.



According to the Alzheimer’s Association, black individuals are twice as likely to be diagnosed with the disease than white individuals. Rich wants people to know there are resources available to them.



There are several ways to get the resources offered by the Alzheimer’s Association. You can call the 24-hour helpline at 1-800-272-3900. You can also visit their website here.