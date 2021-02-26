Honoring Black History: First Army Command Inspector General promoting representation

In today’s world where representation matters more now than possibly ever before, black men and women in positions of power are doing their part to show younger generations the power of hard work and drive to achieve your own goals.

Colonel Samuel Hall knows the power of that. The Command Inspector General for First Army is also the 7th of a family of 10 children. He now has two sons of his own, and is the highest-ranking African American officer in the First Army.

“Mom and Dad raised us out on the farm,” Col. Hall said. “My father has a saying, ‘Always leave a place better than you found it.’ That’s one of the things we try to do as a family, trying to leave the world a little bit better.”

Through his life experiences, Col. Hall is hopeful for the future in terms of better representation.