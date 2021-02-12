Honoring Black History: Friends of MLK keeping QCA black history alive

Poignant, passionate, and purposeful.

All words used to describe the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., especially when he was behind the podium giving one of his famous speeches.

It’s a history that, especially during Black History Month, can’t be lost.

“If we don’t know our history, I believe we perish,” says Friends of MLK CEO Ryan Saddler.

“Our primary piece is to look at our civil rights, our black history,” Saddler adds. “But also hispanic history, Irish history, German history of the Quad Cities. We’re starting with Davenport.”

The center stands right here on the corner of 5th and Brady Streets in Davenport. An area that holds a lot of significance when it comes to black history in the Quad Cities.

Plans are in the works to fill the remaining space at Friends of MLK with a memorial park. The group is also still having several activities and talks at the center.

More information on the group can be found here.