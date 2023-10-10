Fine art and car culture may not seem like they connect. But one woman is effortlessly blending the two.

We travel to Los Angeles to meet Jacqueline Valenzuela.

Jacqueline Valenzuela

“For me, it’s telling the story of just Chicano lowriding. There’s so many different elements that come into play,” she says. “I’m a Chicana, a lowrider, and a fine artist, and I’m gonna reveal how art and lowriding intersect. I do work in a body shop, but I have an art studio inside a body shop. So this is Stephanie. Works full-time. She’s a mom. Still finds time to be in the car community.”

