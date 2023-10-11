A high school dean in the QCA says his background and culture inspired him to become what he is today, and he uses that to inspire his students.
Local 4’s Diana Reyes Rodriguez has Abel Zertuche’s story in this edition of Hispanic Heritage.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
A high school dean in the QCA says his background and culture inspired him to become what he is today, and he uses that to inspire his students.
Local 4’s Diana Reyes Rodriguez has Abel Zertuche’s story in this edition of Hispanic Heritage.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now