Jorge Gutierrez grew up with a love for art and Mexican folklore.

Now, he’s channeling those passions to create hit movies in Hollywood.

Writer, artist and filmmaker Jorge Gutierrez

“When I first started, I was rejected a lot. People would usually say this subject matter, ‘The Book of Life,’ a movie about dying, and this subject matter is too weird or too morose. In my head, I always thought eventually they’re going to catch up and they’re going to realize all this stuff is incredibly universal.”

Gutierrez (a Mexican artist, writer and director) achieved his dream by making his 2014 animated movie, "Book of Life," which changed his life.