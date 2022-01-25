The centerpiece of many black communities starts with the church.

It represents more than a place of worship. It’s the center of the neighborhood, an historic landmark, and for some, a haven.

The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island dates back to the 1800’s, making it the oldest black church in the QCA.



Second Baptist Church Historian Janet Lockhart-Johnson said it’s a second home for many. Lockhart-Johnson was baptized at Second Baptist in 1956 at 7years old, making her one of the church’s oldest members.

She said several unique characteristics of the church, aside from its historical significance, are their dedication to the community, praise and worship, and their music and arts academy.

For more information about Second Baptist Church, click here.