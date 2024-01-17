ATLANTA – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspired millions of people around the world, and now his only granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, aims to pick up where he left off with a message of hope for a new generation.
The 15-year-old has released a new picture book titled “We Dream A World” that is a tribute to her celebrated grandparents.
“I am ready to keep my eyes on the prize that you set out before us with the power of your vision,” the teen read. “Yes, Grandma Coretta. Yes, Granddaddy Martin, I am ready.”
The book was released right before what would have been Dr. King’s 95th birthday. Yolanda said that she was inspired, like her grandparents before her, to reach out to those who will be building the future.
“I think that for a very long time, you’ve needed a message to the world of what type of world we can have,” she explained. “And I think that if you look at movements, it’s led by young people.”
The socially engaged 15-year-old has been sharing her message to large crowds for years, including one not long ago at the March on Washington with her mom and dad, Marting Luther King III. When asked if she enjoys speaking in front of large crowds, Yolanda was quick to say she has always been a talker.
“It’s so funny that you ask, because actually, if you ask my parents, I’ve always loved talking. I’ve always had something to say,” she said.
Yolanda is saying it with passion and conviction. Speaking last year at an MLK program at Clemson University, she took on tough issues like violence and homelessness, echoing the speeches made by her grandfather.
“I think I’ve always had a concern about these issues, and I’ve always heard his speeches playing around the house,” she said.
In listening to those speeches, Yoland said she feels her grandfather left messages for work that still needs to be done.
“He left us behind homework,” she explained. “And I feel like we’ve been procrastinating on that homework.”
Arndrea Waters King, Yolanda’s mother, supports her daughter’s efforts. She said Yolanda was asked recently if she intends to pattern herself after her renowned granddad.
“And she quickly said, ‘Yes I do, because those footsteps are important, but I want to make my own footsteps,’” Waters King recalled. “She described herself as having an itch, you know, that you just have to scratch.”
Though Yolanda has never met her grandparents, she says their spirit is always with her. And while she blazes her own trail of social activism, she takes with her Dr. King’s legacy, his name and his dream.