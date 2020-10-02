Quad City Symphony Orchestra conductor from Paraguay hopes to inspire young generations

Ernesto Estigabrribia grew up in a small town in Paraguay playing the viola and that’s when he realized he wanted to be a music conductor and hopefully inspire the young generation the way he was inspired at 11-years-old.



“Ever since I was a child I always took it very seriously and devoted my entire time to studying, learning and making music with friends,” said Estigabrribia.



He decided to make a career out of his love for music.



“When it was time for me to decide a major in college I realized this is the only thing I know how to do,” said Estigabrribia.

In 2018 he joined the Quad City Symphony Orchestra as the conductor for the Youth Symphony Orchestra and Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.

“That’s another incredible fulliment part of this position to be able to work with top instrumentalist from the Quad City area we have people come from all over the Quad City area,” said Estigabrribia.

Lila Title is part of the Youth Symphony Orchestra and said it’s Ernesto’s passion for music that makes her enjoy playing.



“He always comes to rehearsal with so much enthusiasm and he’s always really into the music which is great because it helps all of us get into really into the music,” said Title. “He’s someone I personally look up to just because he has such a passion for music and I hope I can have that same passion for music and bring that out in my playing.”



Ernesto said he’s glad to share his passion with his students.



“It’s incredible feeling to just put those souls together and explore the music of the great masters that have been around for centuries,” said Estigabrribia.