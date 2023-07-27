Barbra Streisand, Bette Midler, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Hamm are among the stars opening up their checkbooks ahead of 2024, infusing the campaigns in some high-profile Senate races with Hollywood cash.

Several famous faces are among those who’ve donated to political campaigns this year, according to an analysis by ITK of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records.

Former “Mad Men” star Hamm kicked off 2023 by giving Lucas Kunce’s Missouri Senate bid a boost, maxing out with a $3,300 donation. Hamm narrated a May campaign ad for the Democrat, who’s facing Sen. Josh Hawley (R) in the Show-Me state’s election next year.

Mark Ruffalo, the politically active “Avengers” actor, also chipped in $300 in January to Kunce’s campaign.

Stallone seemingly attempted to pump some monetary muscle in Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) Senate reelection efforts. The action movie pro donated $11,600 in January to the Sinema Leadership Fund, a joint fundraising committee, according to FEC records.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) and Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb (R) are both vying for Sinema’s seat. Sinema, a favored target of the left, changed her party status from Democrat to independent last year, but she largely caucuses with the Democratic Party.

She’s not the only Arizona candidate to catch the attention of Tinseltown. Former talk show host Busy Philipps gave $1,000 in May to Democrat Andrei Cherny’s campaign against Rep. David Schweikert (R) in what’s been called “one of the nation’s most competitive districts.”

Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-Calif.) Senate campaign is feeling the celebrity fundraising love, counting Holland Taylor, Midler and Streisand among its donors. “The Morning Show” actress Taylor gave $1,000, and Streisand — a longtime supporter of Democrats — doled out $1,500 in January, while Midler donated $3,300 in March.

Rhea Perlman is backing one of Schiff’s Democratic primary opponents in the buzzy race for retiring Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-Calif.) seat. The “Cheers” star gave $2,000 in February to the campaign of Rep. Katie Porter (Calif.), who along with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) is also eyeing the job in the upper chamber.

The Ohio Senate race has also caught the eye of some of the country’s big names. Republicans are aiming to unseat Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) in the closely watched race.

Actor Kate Capshaw, who’s married to director Steven Spielberg, gave $3,300 to Friends of Sherrod Brown in March. Jane Fonda chipped in $2,900 to the same campaign committee in January, while the Academy Award winner’s “9 to 5” co-star Lily Tomlin gave $250 to Brown’s Senate push in June.

Left-leaning entertainers are also getting a head start in donating dollars to Democrats in the 2024 race for the White House.

While FEC records show that British “Tears in Heaven” musician Eric Clapton attempted to give $5,000 last month to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid for the Democratic nomination — the two have in the past both railed against vaccine mandates — the money was reportedly refunded by Team Kennedy since foreign nationals are barred from contributing to U.S. campaigns. The $5,000 also exceeded the individual contribution limit, which was increased this year from $2,900 to $3,300 to adjust for inflation.

President Biden appears to be the clear favorite among celebs looking to bolster a White House candidate’s campaign with cash.

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk gave $1,000 to Biden for President in April and again in June. Oscar-nominated “Clemency” actor Alfre Woodard gave $3,000 in May, with “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” actor Wendell Pierce donating $3,300 that same month. Former “Frasier” star David Hyde Pierce and “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane both maxed out with their $3,300 gifts to Biden’s campaign in June.