Special counsel Jack Smith’s team urged the judge in its election interference case to reject a motion from President Trump’s attorneys asking her to recuse herself.

“There is no valid basis, under the relevant law and facts, for the Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan, United States District Judge for the District of Columbia, to disqualify herself in this proceeding,” prosecutors wrote.

“Because the defendant’s motion fails to establish any bias by the Court, much less the deep-seated antagonism required for recusal, the Court has a duty to continue to oversee this proceeding.”

Trump’s team on Monday filed a motion asking Chutkan to recuse herself, a longshot bid that will be weighed by Chutkan herself.

The filing points to comments Chutkan has made while weighing the sentences of other Jan. 6 defendants.

“Judge Chutkan has, in connection with other cases, suggested that President Trump should be prosecuted and imprisoned,” Trump’s attorneys wrote on Monday.

“Such statements, made before this case began and without due process, are inherently disqualifying,” they continued. “Although Judge Chutkan may genuinely intend to give President Trump a fair trial — and may believe that she can do so — her public statements unavoidably taint these proceedings, regardless of outcome.”

But the special counsels’ team accused Trump of cherry-picking statements, noting that they all came in the cases of defendants who “invoked the defendant, and the mob on January 6, in their bids for sentencing reductions — arguing that the culpability of others, including the defendant, should reduce their own.”

“The Court responded to these arguments, as required by law, and rejected them. Now, the defendant’s motion seeks the Court’s recusal for its statements made while discharging this core judicial responsibility,” prosecutors wrote.

“An objective look at them reveals that the defendant’s motion takes the Court’s words out of context in order to manufacture allegations of bias.”

Smith’s team also argues that Trump’s team encourages the use of the incorrect standard for determining whether to recuse.

Though Trump’s team argues judges must step aside if their “impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” Smith argues there is a higher standard at play for comments made during judicial proceedings, when judge’s routinely play devil’s advocate or respond to specific arguments made in court.

“Where, as here, a recusal motion is based on statements made by a judge during judicial proceedings in response to facts and arguments placed before her, recusal is warranted ‘only in the rarest circumstances’ where the statements ‘display a deep-seated favoritism or antagonism that would make fair judgment impossible,’” they write.

Prosecutors pull another quote from the sentencing of a Jan. 6 defendant cited by Trump’s team, arguing that “the Court simply doing its job by addressing sentencing arguments.”

“The issue of who has or has not been charged is not before me,” Chutkan said at the sentencing hearing.

“I don’t have any influence on that. I have my opinions, but they are not relevant. And you’re correct in that no one who was encouraging everybody to take the Capitol has been charged as of yet, but I don’t think that fact means that you should get a lower sentence.”

This story was updated at 10:21 a.m.