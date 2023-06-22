The Supreme Court is seen from East Front of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

The Supreme Court has ruled against the Navajo Nation in its effort to make the U.S. take steps to secure water for the tribe from the Colorado River.

In a 5-4 decision, the court ruled that a 1868 treaty did not require the country to take “affirmative steps” to secure water for the tribe.

At issue is an 1868 treaty under which the federal government guaranteed the nation’s agricultural needs, which the Navajo Nation argues includes water rights.

Tribal governments in the suit also cite the so-called Winters doctrine, based on the 1908 Winters v. United States court case, which established that the creation of a Native American reservation also reserves the water necessary for its purposes.

