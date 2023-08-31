Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is seen before Israeli President Issac Herzog addresses a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (Md.), one of the most senior Democrats in the House, sent a letter Wednesday to the chairman and ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, urging them to disclose the findings of their investigation into Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced a mountain of criminal and ethical accusations since his election last year.

“More than enough time has passed for the Ethics Committee to conduct a fair and accurate assessment of the veracity of the allegations against Rep. Santos and of the scope of his misconduct,” Hoyer wrote in the letter. “Regardless of your committee’s ultimate determination, I urge you to release your committee’s findings expeditiously.”

Santos is accused of repeatedly lying about his prior experiences, campaign finance violations and other financial misbehavior.

The House Ethics Committee formally began an investigation into the first-term congressman in February, and chose to continue it after he was charged with fraud, money laundering and other crimes by the Justice Department in May.

The committee generally halts investigations when the Justice Department files charges but chose not to in Santos’s case.

Hoyer said he hasn’t received information or updates on the investigation since June.

“From lying about his family history to deceiving voters about his professional credentials, Rep. Santos has proven to be a pathological liar time and time again. Soon, the judicial process may find him guilty of criminal behavior as well,” he said.

“Based on publicly available information, I — like many of my fellow Members and Americans — believe he is undeserving of the public trust. That’s why I believe that the House ought to act swiftly and transparently on this issue,” he added.

In its last June update, the committee said the investigation is moving in “an expeditious timeframe.” It issued more than 30 subpoenas and 40 voluntary requests for information.

Santos has said he plans to run for reelection next year, despite the criminal charges.

House Republican leaders including Speaker Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) have so far rebuffed Democrats’ calls to oust Santos from the chamber, although McCarthy has said he does not support Santos seeking another term.