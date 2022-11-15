Former President Trump has filed his paperwork to run for the White House in 2024 with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).

The candidacy filing was dated Tuesday and published moments before Trump was set to make a “special announcement” at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.

Trump for weeks has teased mounting another presidential run, which comes as he faces multiple investigations for his handling of classified records and promotion of unfounded election fraud claims in 2020.

Tuesday’s speech also comes just one week after the midterm elections.

Democrats have kept control of the Senate, but control of the House had not been projected as Trump walked out on stage in Florida, although Republicans were just one seat short of winning the majority.

Along with his statement of candidacy, Trump also designated a principal campaign committee titled “Donald J. Trump For President 2024” in a separate filing.

President Biden has indicated he intends to run in 2024, although he has not yet formally filed paperwork or made an announcement.