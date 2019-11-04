Create these adorable New Year’s Eve cupcakes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (NEXSTAR) — These classic cupcakes are sure to be the talk of your New Year’s Eve party! You can follow the recipe below for delicious, rich chocolate cupcakes with homemade frosting. Or use Peter Gray’s decorating advice to jazz up cupcakes made from a box mix.

New Year’s Eve Cupcakes



Supplies Needed:

Chocolate Sandwich Cookies (double stuffed)

Black Icing Or Black Food Dye

Piping Bag Large And Small or Sandwich Bags

#2 piping tip

Festive Sprinkles



INGREDIENTS:

Cupcake:



3 cups all-purpose flour (spoon & leveled)

1 ¼ cups unsweetened natural cocoa powder

2 ¼ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 ½ cups milk

¾ cup vegetable or canola oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 ¾ cups granulated sugar

1 ¼ cups boiling water

Icing Ingredients:

Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

3-4 cups powdered sugar, sifted

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2-4 tablespoons whole milk or heavy cream

DIRECTIONS:



1. whisking the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Set aside.

2. In a medium bowl (with a hand mixer) combined the eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Pour the sugar on top and then add the dry ingredients. Mix the ingredients until the mixture is completely smooth.

3. Add the water and mix until batter is completely smooth again.

4. Pour/spoon the batter into the liners – fill only ¾ way to avoid spilling over the sides. Bake in batches for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting.



Vanilla Buttercream Frosting Directions:

Directions:

1. In the bowl of a stand mixer (Or with a hand mixer), beat the butter at medium speed for 2-3 minutes, or until pale in color and fluffy.

2. Add 3 cups of powdered sugar and turn your mixer on the lowest speed (so the sugar doesn’t poof everywhere) until the sugar has been incorporated with the butter.

3. Increase mixer speed to medium and add vanilla extract and 2 tablespoons of milk/cream and beat for 3 minutes. If your frosting needs a more stiff consistency, add remaining sugar. If your frosting needs to be thinned out, add remaining milk 1 tablespoons at a time until you reach the correct consistency (Do Not Add Too Much Milk).

4. (Optional) You can add in a few drops of food coloring.

