How to find Quad Cities CW on YouTube TV

The CW Network announced earlier this year that it has reached a comprehensive multi-year agreement with streaming platform YouTube TV to continue carrying its CW-affiliated television stations across the country, including Quad Cities CW.

Here’s how to add Quad Cities CW to YouTube TV:

Head to tv.youtube.com on your device Click your profile photo and hit “Settings” Click “Live guide” Find Quad Cities CW and click the up arrow icon Check your top channels

