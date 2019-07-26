On September 10, 2017, in partnership with Mickle Communications and with support from Genesis Behavioral Health, WHBF-TV proudly presented a Local 4 News Special Presentation: If You Only Knew…The Journey Through Teen Depression and Suicide.

A documentary produced by Mike Mickle provided a raw look at this growing epidemic and was followed by discussions with area experts who provided insights into the problem, identified resources available in the Quad Cities area, and outlined potential strategies for providing help to those in need.

Resources

Healthy Happy Families Foundation

700 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA

(563) 940-7875

On call 24 hours

1-800-273-TALK

Genesis Community Crisis Line (Open 24/7):

(563) 421-2975

Genesis Behavioral Health

563-421-6605 , 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, IA 52804

Genesis Psychology Associates

563-355-2577 , 4455 E. 56th Street, Davenport, IA 52807



On call 24 hours

563-383-1900

Davenport Office

563-445-0557

Muscatine

563-263-0667

Burlington

563-326-6431



24/7 Crisis Intervention

(309)-779-2999

Robert Young Center- Access Center

(309)-779-3001

Robert Young Center – Inpatient Services

(309)-779-3001

Robert Young Center – Riverside

(309)-779-3027

Robert Young Center – Outpatient Services

(309)-779-2031

Robert Young Center – Community Support Program

(309)-779-2094

NAMI Crisis Text Line

(309)-779-2999

NAMI National HelpLine – NOT for crisis.

1-800-950-6264