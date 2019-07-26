On September 10, 2017, in partnership with Mickle Communications and with support from Genesis Behavioral Health, WHBF-TV proudly presented a Local 4 News Special Presentation: If You Only Knew…The Journey Through Teen Depression and Suicide.
A documentary produced by Mike Mickle provided a raw look at this growing epidemic and was followed by discussions with area experts who provided insights into the problem, identified resources available in the Quad Cities area, and outlined potential strategies for providing help to those in need.
Resources
Healthy Happy Families Foundation
700 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA
(563) 940-7875
On call 24 hours
1-800-273-TALK
Genesis Community Crisis Line (Open 24/7):
(563) 421-2975
Genesis Behavioral Health
563-421-6605 , 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, IA 52804
Genesis Psychology Associates
563-355-2577 , 4455 E. 56th Street, Davenport, IA 52807
On call 24 hours
563-383-1900
Davenport Office
563-445-0557
Muscatine
563-263-0667
Burlington
563-326-6431
24/7 Crisis Intervention
(309)-779-2999
Robert Young Center- Access Center
(309)-779-3001
Robert Young Center – Inpatient Services
(309)-779-3001
Robert Young Center – Riverside
(309)-779-3027
Robert Young Center – Outpatient Services
(309)-779-2031
Robert Young Center – Community Support Program
(309)-779-2094
NAMI Crisis Text Line
(309)-779-2999
NAMI National HelpLine – NOT for crisis.
1-800-950-6264