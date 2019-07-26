If You Only Knew…

If You Only Knew

The Journey Through Teen Depression and Suicide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On September 10, 2017, in partnership with Mickle Communications and with support from Genesis Behavioral Health, WHBF-TV proudly presented a Local 4 News Special Presentation: If You Only Knew…The Journey Through Teen Depression and Suicide.

A documentary produced by Mike Mickle provided a raw look at this growing epidemic and was followed by discussions with area experts who provided insights into the problem, identified resources available in the Quad Cities area, and outlined potential strategies for providing help to those in need.

Resources

Healthy Happy Families Foundation

700 W. River Drive, Davenport, IA
(563) 940-7875

On call 24 hours
1-800-273-TALK

Genesis Community Crisis Line (Open 24/7):
(563) 421-2975 
Genesis Behavioral Health 
563-421-6605 , 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, IA 52804
Genesis Psychology Associates 
563-355-2577 , 4455 E. 56th Street, Davenport, IA 52807

On call 24 hours
563-383-1900

Davenport Office 
563-445-0557 
Muscatine 
563-263-0667 
Burlington 
563-326-6431

24/7 Crisis Intervention 
(309)-779-2999 
Robert Young Center- Access Center 
(309)-779-3001 
Robert Young Center – Inpatient Services 
(309)-779-3001 
Robert Young Center – Riverside 
(309)-779-3027 
Robert Young Center – Outpatient Services 
(309)-779-2031 
Robert Young Center – Community Support Program 
(309)-779-2094

NAMI Crisis Text Line 
(309)-779-2999 
NAMI National HelpLine – NOT for crisis. 
1-800-950-6264

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story