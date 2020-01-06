Capitol Connection: January 5th, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The New Year brought with it a new birth of freedom: the freedom to get high.

Capitol Connection moderator Mark Maxwell recaps the first days of the legal marijuana industry in Illinois, and interviews the Illinois Sheriff’s Association about law enforcement efforts to prevent people from driving high.

Plus, an interview with the Illinois Chamber of Commerce President previews the political battle over the progressive income tax in 2020.

