SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and WBEZ Politics reporters Dave McKinney, Dan Mihalopoulos, and Tony Arnold join Capitol Connection this week to discuss the latest developments in the federal corruption indictments brought against former ComEd lobbyists and executives.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike urges people to stay home this Thanksgiving and celebrate virtually amid the rising surge of Coronavirus cases plaguing Illinois.