Democrats could take action on defense bill, debt ceiling before Christmas, Durbin says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — It could be a busy month on Capitol Hill as Senate Democrats push to approve the remainder of President Biden’s agenda through for a vote.

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said the upper chamber could also take action on the debt ceiling, defense authorization, and a reconciliation measure all before the Christmas break.

Meanwhile, Republicans are holding up passage of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” proposals over a dispute in state and local tax (SALT) deductions. Democrats want to raise the SALT cap to $80,000. Republicans set the cap at $10,000 in 2017 when they approved the Trump-era tax cuts.