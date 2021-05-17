Hastings: Jesse White ‘has an obligation to finish his term’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State Senator Michael Hastings (D-Tinley Park) is one of five candidates running in the Democratic primary for a chance to replace retiring Secretary of State Jesse White.

Hastings responded to a report that surfaced last week claiming a Chicago alderman was jockeying for the inside track to replace White if he retires early.

“When it comes to government, you shouldn’t barter for a position,” Hastings said. “This is the people’s office. People should vote on that office, not pre-arrange some deal-making in the background. That’s not how this works.”

Asked if he hopes to see the 86-year-old White finish his term, Hastings said, “I hope he does. He has an obligation to finish his term.”

Chicago city council members Pat Dowel, David Moore, Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, and former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias have each launched primary campaigns for the seat.

