SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The state awarded a new license for recreational marijuana sales.

Medical marijuana HCI Alternatives is one of the big winners. It now has official approval to sell recreational pot products starting in January.

Between now and then, the business has big plans to expand its workforce and its supply chain to make sure it has enough product to meet the demand. “We’ll double our staff between here in Springfield and Collinsville as we welcome this new wave of customers that will join our over 6,000 customers that we serve on a monthly basis,” said Chris McCloud, HCI Alternatives. The company expects a rush of new customers early in 2020, but they promised to guarantee their medial patients will not run out of supply.