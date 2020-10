Pres. Trump, Biden hold campaign events in battleground states

(NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held campaign events in battleground states with less than 10 days until Election Day.

President Trump made multiple campaign stops on Saturday, holding an event in North Carolina and rallies in Ohio and Wisconsin.

Before his Saturday rallies, Trump, who spent the night at his Mar-a-Lago resort after campaigning Friday in Florida, voted in West Palm Beach.

Biden held multiple drive-in events in the battleground state of Pennsylvania Saturday.

Biden held an event in Bucks County, Pennsylvania Saturday morning. Biden’s campaign said the former vice president will be joined by Bon Jovi, a native of neighboring New Jersey, for the later event.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was in Florida Saturday and Senator Kamala Harris was in Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.