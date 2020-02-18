President Trump lets ex-Illinois governor Blagojevich go free, calls sentence ‘ridiculous’

UPDATE: President Donald Trump confirmed he has commuted the 14-year sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, calling it “ridiculous.”

Blagojevich is expected to be released from prison later today.

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Bill Brady “believes the sentence former Governor Rod Blagojevich received was justified and should have been served in its entirety,” per his spokesman. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

Blago's prosecution team, including former U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald, responds to Trump's commutation. pic.twitter.com/EzCsqjhaA5 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) February 18, 2020

Five Illinois Republicans in Congress are drafting a joint statement to respond to @realDonaldTrump’s commutation of former Governor Rod Blagojevich. It won’t be kind. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

White House Press Secretary explains @realDonaldTrump’s commutation of Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence pic.twitter.com/lEJpS1D2Mu — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

WATCH: President Trump commutes sentence of ex-Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich https://t.co/p2K6krXqmp — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) February 18, 2020

NEW: IL @GovPritzker responds to news @realDonaldTrump will commute #Blagojevich sentence



"President Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believes this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time." — Raquel Martin (@RaquelMartinTV) February 18, 2020

Comptroller @SusanaMendoza10 reacts to @realDonaldTrump commuting jail sentence of Rod Blagojevich: “No surprise. Birds of a feather flock together.” https://t.co/kP8DRyS4w9 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

#BREAKING: President Trump confirmed he has commuted the 14-year sentence of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, calling it "ridiculous." Blagojevich is expected to be released from prison later today. https://t.co/6QG5ERXMEm — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) February 18, 2020

UPDATE: Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin opposes President Donald Trump’s decision to commute the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

New: Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin says jailed ex-gov Blagojevich was "rogue on steroids" when he "abused the office." Adds, "I guess @realDonaldTrump's not concerned about the state of Illinois next November." pic.twitter.com/vMJ95ve3HO — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) February 18, 2020

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — Several top aides to President Trump say he is prepared to commute the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, according to multiple news outlets, including the New York Times.

President Trump has publicly deliberated about whether or not to let Blagojevich out of jail since at least 2018. The former governor’s wife, Patti Blagojevich, has lobbied the president’s support on social media and on cable news channels. During the heat of the impeachment proceedings, Blagojevich himself wrote an op-ed from behind bars arguing that Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln.

The coordinated media strategy appeared tailored to appeal to President Trump’s own self-interest. One of Blagojevich’s 17 corruption charges was for shaking down a children’s hospital, and threatening to withhold state aid in exchange for a campaign contribution. Even though Blagojevich never received the campaign donation, he was still convicted for using his public perch to advance his own personal political interests.

Comptroller Susana Mendoza compared Blagojevich’s corruption to President Trump’s call with the President of Ukraine where he sought an investigation into “the Bidens,” a reference to Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden, one of his political opponents. In a December op-ed, Mendoza wrote of the White House blocking military aid to the embattled nation, “That’s extortion — as clear and simple as it was with Blagojevich holding up money for doctors at a children’s hospital. Or you could call it ‘abuse of power,’ as it’s described in the articles of impeachment.”

Current Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat who was close to Blagojevich while he was in office, has said the disgraced governor is “in jail where he belongs,” and said he should not be allowed an early release. All five Illinois Republicans in Congress have also pressured President Trump not to commute the Democrat’s prison sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.