Pritzker moves to strengthen marijuana laws

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One month from the legalization of marijuana–the governor moved to strengthen the laws surrounding it.

Governor Pritzker announced December 10 as the first day minority groups can file social equity applications for a marijuana license. It will allow owners into a market that would have otherwise been dominated by those already established or had the money for the regular application process.

The goal is to make Illinois the most diverse marijuana market in the country. “No other state has developed a comprehensive plan to promote Social Equity. And because of that, we have seen a result in those states, that we don’t want in Illinois. An industry that doesn’t result in diversity or equity,” said Governor Pritzker. This legislation also puts stronger rules in place for elected officials to prevent conflicts on interest in the new market.