Pritzker’s Chief of Staff on ‘stay at home’ order: our bedrock is science

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker’s Chief of Staff Anne Caprara joined Capitol Connection this week for a remote interview to describe the state’s coordinated effort with federal and local government agencies to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

“We generally operate under an assumption, given the information that we’ve been given, that we’re about 16 days behind Italy,” Caprara said.

She said Illinois officials regularly talk with their counterparts in other states as they each work to get their arms around the public health effort to flatten the curve of upward rising cases.

“That has been enormously helpful,” Caprara said, “because frankly, those calls include states where the infection rate is further along than where we are, and further back than where we are. There is a real effort, it’s very bipartisan. The states that are further along, they get on and they say, ‘Look, here are the things we’re dealing with today.’ And for the states that are further back, we give them, ‘Hey, look, this is what we’re dealing with today. This is what you can expect.'”

Caprara says the briefings help states answer the question, “What would you have liked to have known five or six days ago?”

The interview was conducted on Thursday, one day prior to Governor Pritzker’s public announcement ordering 12.7 million residents to stay at home through April 7th.