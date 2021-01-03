Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll oppose certification of Biden victory, demands emergency audit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz has joined the fight to block President-elect Joe Biden’s confirmation as winner of the 2020 Presidential Election.

Cruz made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday morning, linking to a joint statement along with several other Republican senators, including Ron Johnson, of Wisconsin, Tommy Tuberville, of Alabama, and Marsha Blackburn, of Tennessee.

The move comes as Pres. Trump, his administration and supporters continue pushing still unproven claims of widespread voter fraud. Last month, electors in all states certified their votes for Joe Biden.

The senators demand that Congress immediately appoint an Electoral Commission to pursue a full investigation and an emergency 10-day audit of election numbers in disputed states.

In part, the letter reads: “… we intend to vote on January 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not ‘regularly given’ and ‘lawfully certified’ (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed.“

The senators say they understand “most if not all” Democrats and even some Republicans will vote otherwise but say they believe “election integrity” should be paramount.

The continued claims of voter fraud come even as Pres. Trump’s now-former Attorney General and close ally William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would have effected the election outcome.

Additionally, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency‘s review of elections operations and results concluded the election was the “most secure in American history.”

The agency continued, saying: There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.”