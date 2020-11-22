Trump ally, former NJ governor Chris Christie: president’s election fraud claims are a ‘national embarrassment’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — As the legal Pres. Donald Trump continues pursuing still unproven claims of widespread voter fraud affecting the outcome of the 2020 Election, a longtime ally of the administration says it’s time to call it a day.

In an interview on Sunday, former New Jersey Governor and frequent Trump aide Christie condemned the Trump team’s challenges against the victory of president-elect Joe Biden as “a national embarrassment.”

Christie said: “I have been a supporter of the president’s. I voted for him twice. But elections have consequences & we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen.” He says an unwillingness to present evidence “must mean the evidence doesn’t exist.”

The former governor pointed to the fact that the Trump legal team won’t accuse Georgia’s governor of crimes inside a courtroom, where they would be forced to produce evidence.

It’s been two weeks since Joe Biden was declared president-elect, but Trump has yet conceded, and he’s indicated several times that he won’t.

Christie’s comments stand out as a rare occurrence of Trump allies and fellow Republicans have remained relatively quiet on the president’s allegations — neither supporting them or outright denying.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said: “There will be apparently litigation. “Those cases will be decided and then the Electoral College will meet and then we’ll have the inauguration.”

Utah Sen. Mitt Romey, one of the Republican party’s most vocal Trump critics, said while the president is entitled to call for recounts and investigation into irregularities, he believes Biden will be inaugurated.