Visitors Bureau waiting on marijuana advertisements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — When January first rolls around, President Lincoln attractions might have to battle against some competition.

Recreational marijuana dispensary owners in the city factored in tourists to their revenue projections. However, the Springfield Visitors Bureau is not quite ready to advertise marijuana to draw people to the Capital.

Officials say they are taking a “wait and see” approach, but would not rule the option out in the future. Mayor Jim Langfelder, on the other hand, did not like the sound of it. “Probably Not. I think its like alcohol. It’s going to go that route. Smoking in general is going to be a product they can use, but we don’t advertise Abe with alcohol and things of that nature, so that would be messing with history and we don’t want to do that.” Dispensary owners are not expecting a major boom in the first year.

They say the Visitors Bureau will not be the only one with a “wait and see” attitude. They think it would take at least a year for the market to mature.