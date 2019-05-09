WHBF Director of Sales
Position Summary:
The Director of Sales oversees all aspects of the Sales Department, including staff management, advertising inventory throughout all channels, revenue goal setting and achievement, and budgeting. The Director of Sales also has direct responsibility for political sales efforts.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Provides leadership for the broadcast/web sales teams
- Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees
- Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, national, digital and new product revenue
- Drives new business development
- Manages inventory and revenue forecasting
- Manages recruitment and development of talented sales professionals
- Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures
- Resolves customer complaints regarding sales and service
- Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and service programs
- Determines inventory, pricing and discount rates
- Creates and reviews operational records and reports to project sales and determine profitability
- Directs the Accounts Receivable efforts of the Sales Department
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written
- Minimum five years’ experience in media sales
- Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record
- Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance
- Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them
- Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Director of Sales must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.
