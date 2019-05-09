WHBF Director of Sales

Position Summary:

The Director of Sales oversees all aspects of the Sales Department, including staff management, advertising inventory throughout all channels, revenue goal setting and achievement, and budgeting. The Director of Sales also has direct responsibility for political sales efforts.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Provides leadership for the broadcast/web sales teams

Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees

Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, national, digital and new product revenue

Drives new business development

Manages inventory and revenue forecasting

Manages recruitment and development of talented sales professionals

Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures

Resolves customer complaints regarding sales and service

Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and service programs

Determines inventory, pricing and discount rates

Creates and reviews operational records and reports to project sales and determine profitability

Directs the Accounts Receivable efforts of the Sales Department

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Minimum five years’ experience in media sales

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Director of Sales must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions.

