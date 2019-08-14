Are you an organized, detail oriented, multi-tasking machine who is passionate about storytelling?

WHBF-TV in the Quad Cities is looking for a Producer for a new daily, one-hour lifestyle program called Loving Living Local. The program showcases local businesses and community organizations in a way that highlights their contributions to our community.

The successful candidate will be a motivated, hands-on broadcast enthusiast who is able to develop and administer organizational workflows in a hectic and challenging environment.

Daily duties include but are not limited to:

Booking and scheduling clients and other guests

Working with clients and guests to develop segment content

Gathering visual elements for each segment (video, pictures, etc)

Building daily show rundowns, stacking segments for audience flow, timing the show

Visualizing the production of each segment and communicating it to production staff

Preparing and integrating appropriate visual elements

Contributing to the writing of segments

Organizing and archiving show assets

Other duties as assigned

In addition to those daily duties, other responsibilities include:

Working with EP/Host and other team members to generate creative content and build/reinforce show branding

Working with Director and production crew to identify and address quality and efficiency issues

Contributing to the online and social media aspects of the show

We are looking for a person who is passionate about our community and can use their personality to cultivate the community relationships necessary to ensure the success of the show. Must have great improvisational skills, charisma, intelligence, great to work with, service driven, quick on their feet and highly motivated.

Desired Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in film, photography, television, news, or related field, or equivalent professional experience

Producing experience including familiarity with iNews or other electronic newsroom systems

Some supervisory experience

Ability to prioritize and balance multiple projects with maximum efficiency

Must be energetic, positive and great in a team environment

Must be highly motivated self-starter, able to work well alone and as part of a team

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Apply at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com/jobs/6262