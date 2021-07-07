3x John Deere Classic champion Steve Stricker looks back at the 2011 title

3-time JDC Champion Steve Stricker is back playing at the Classic this year. Stricker has had a lot of fond memories at Deere Run. And he is just excited to see some familiar faces.

“Yeah it’s a special week here, it’s 50 years for the John Deere Classic. Having this tournament means so much for me over the years. It just felt like a no-brainer to come back here to play here. It’s an easy trip for me. Car drive three hours and I am here. It’s been hard to miss the last few years to tell you the truth. The senior players have been opposite the John Deere Classic so that was switched this year and being 50 years I thought it was a good year to be here at the John Deere,” said 3 time John Deere Classic winner Steve Stricker.

Steve Stricker won three straight John Deere Classic from 2009-2011 but which was his best?

“For me, it’s the one I don’t even know which year it was to tell you the truth. The one I hit it out of the Bonker and then made the put to birdie the last and to really kind of steal it from Kyle Stanley. That one I get the most kind of reward out of seeing and kind of replaying in my mind again. I just did not have a lot of moments like that in my career. So, it was a special one, and to do it here for a special place for me meant a lot,” Stricker said.

Stricker is coming off of a win at the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship and he is hoping for some more Magic at Deere Run.

“54 years of age here at the John Deere Classic it would mean a lot but again it’s a tall order but that’s why I am here to see if I can try to do it,” said Stricker.

Steve Stricker is looking to become the first four-time JDC champ. He will tee off at 7:18 Thursday Morning.