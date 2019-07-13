From ‘flawless’ to ‘clean,’ two 65s leave Andrew Landry one shot back at JDC

Andrew Landry has been consistent through two rounds at the John Deere Classic.

After recording a 6-under 65 in Round 1, he came back today and put up another 65 landing him in second place as we head into the weekend.

“It was pretty carbon copy,” Landry said. “I felt like yesterday I was actually flawless.”

Landry’s round might not have been perfect, but his scorecard reads an identical 65 for the second-straight day.

“It was a clean day,” Landry said. “Short game was good, putting was good, everything was really solid.”

Landry sits at 12-under par, one shot back of Jhonny Vegas’s lead entering Saturday.

“Same gameplan,” Landry said. “Just go hit fairways, make putts and leave yourself good opportunities.”

Landry’s tee-to-green game is a big reason why he’s contending for the second time in three starts here at the JDC. The 31-year-old finished in a tie for eighth in 2016.

“This is a ball striker’s golf course,” Landry said. “You put yourself in a lot of positions to make a lot of birdies. Obviously the putts have got to go, but you still gotta leave yourself a good look at them.”

Landry’s confident if his putting holds up, he’ll be hoisting the trophy at the 18th green on Sunday.

“The putter’s just been letting me down all year long,” Landry said. “It seems to be working for the last two days. My game is there right now. So just keep it going for the next two days and who knows what can happen.”

A win would be the second on tour for Landry with his first and only victory coming at the 2018 Valero Texas Open.