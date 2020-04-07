Birdies for Charity fate unknown among several canceled events

JDC director: 'The one thing we're committed to is the Birdies for Charity program'

Silvis, Ill — Sports across the world are being canceled or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday, it was announced that the British Open golf championship will not happen this year.

Local 4 News wanted to find out if there are going to be any changes to this year’s John Deere Classic.

Local 4 Sports Director Jay Kidwell spoke with JDC Director Clair Peterson about the tournament.

Mr. Peterson says tournament organizers are still waiting to for the final word from the PGA whether or not the tournament will continue as scheduled.

The tournament is supposed to start on July 6.

Mr. Peterson says the number one priority is safety, and that he hopes the Birdies for Charity fundraiser will still go on as planned.

“First and foremost it’s all about safety. We’re not going to be cavalier about the whole thing. The one thing we’re committed to is the Birdies for Charity program. There are over 500 programs that depend on this.”

Most donations in the fundraiser come from a flat rate, not from guessing the number of birdies as it once was.

Because of this, organizers believe the fundraiser could continue in one form or another.