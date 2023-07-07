Cameron Young has been oh-so close to the winner’s circle on the PGA Tour.

The 26-year-old has another opportunity this weekend at TPC Deere Run to earn that elusive victory.

Sparked by three straight birdies to start his round at holes 10, 11 and 12, Young fired a second-round 64 and holds a two-shot lead at the midway point of the John Deere Classic at 13-under par.

“There’s a lot of golf left, and there’s a lot of people that are (two) and (three) shots behind me, and that can go away really quick,” Young said.

“There’s just nothing that I can take for granted in that respect. It’s a golf course that is very scorable when you are in control, but if you play it kind of loosely, it’s not that easy either.”

Young is accustomed to being in contention on a weekend. He has been a runner-up six times on the Tour in two years, including earlier this season at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in late March.

The highest ranked player in the field at No. 19, the former Wake Forest University standout is eager to add his name to the list of 24 first-time Tour winners at the JDC.

“I feel like you can be thinking about (winning) without it being a bad thing,” Young said. “I think everybody came here this week to win a golf tournament, and in that way you’re all thinking about it right off the bat.

“Obviously I’m in a better position than you find yourself most weeks to do that, but that just really means I’m kind of accomplishing my goals thus far this week and doing my job well. So that’s all I can try to keep doing.”

Three players are two shots back — Adam Schenk, Garrick Higgo and Brendon Todd.

Schenk, who considers this a hometown event being from neighboring state Indiana, has been close to winning like Young but hasn’t done so yet. Higgo has one win and Todd has collected three Tour victories.

“If Cam keeps playing like that, he’ll be hard to catch,” Schenk said, “but we’ll go out this weekend and give it our best.”

Todd, not one of the longer hitters on Tour, has dropped only one shot in 36 holes.

“I haven’t had a lot of success here in the past, but this place should favor my game,” Todd said. “Steve Stricker and Zach Johnson have had a lot of success here and they don’t hit it far.”

Todd also has been energized by having a new caddie this week in David Clark.

“He has really brought positive energy, a little more structure to my practice, my preparation for the tournament,” Todd said.

There are four players lurking at 10 under in 23-year-old Swede Ludvig Aberg, former Pepperdine standout William Mouw, Denny McCarthy and 33-year-old Kevin Roy. All four are seeking their first PGA Tour triumph.

McCarthy bogeyed the par-4 ninth and double-bogeyed the par-5 10th to slip to 3-under par and was hovering on the cut line.

Then he reeled off seven birdies in the eight last holes, including a 17-foot birdie on the challenging par-4 18th to put himself squarely in the mix.

“I wasn’t playing great through 27 holes,” McCarthy admitted. “I was kind of just hanging around.

“Then 10 happened and it was like, ‘Wow, you are seriously on this cut line right now after hanging around.’ Something clicked in my swing, found a little thought and then just mentally I got in a really nice mindset.”

The putter has been a significant reason for Young’s success this week.

Ranked 177th on Tour in putting this season, Young is sixth after two rounds with 4.2 strokes gained on the greens.

Young has made a switch in golf balls, too. He has gone back to the Left Dot Pro V1 he played a year ago when he was runner-up at The Open Championship and third at the PGA Championship.

“I think probably by the book, it suits me better than what I played for a little while,” Young said. “Yeah, it’s very familiar. It feels like I played it two weeks ago. It’s not like I have to relearn the whole thing.”

The third round commences at 9:55 a.m. Saturday. The final threesome of Young, Schenk and Higgo go off the first tee just before noon.