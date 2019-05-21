Clair Peterson talks 2019 JDC, defending champ Michael Kim

Peterson is in his 18th year as the Tournament Director of the John Deere Classic.

“I’ve got a terrific job,” Peterson said during Monday’s media day at TPC Deere Run. “There’s nothing like the last couple months before tournament. The trucks are arriving with the girders, and we’re starting to build the city. Our defending champion Michael Kim is here. We’ve probably got over a thousand people lined up to renew their volunteer positions, so it’s a good time of year for us.”

The 2019 John Deere Classic starts Monday, July 8.