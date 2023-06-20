Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton are coming to the John Deere Classic.

Their main priority won’t be hitting golf balls on the TPC at Deere Run course. No, they’ll be doing what they are best known for — performing their hit songs in post-round “Concerts on the Course” to benefit Birdies for Charity.

Rucker will play on Saturday, July 8 and Shelton on Sunday, July 9.

The Classic tweeted that “Day-specific ticket purchase includes admission to the concert for that night, while benefitting Birdies for Charity.”

The concerts will take place next to the 18th fairway, where fans will be able to sit on the hillside “amphitheater-style.” Concerts are expected to start around 5:45 p.m.

“The John Deere Classic is excited to announce our first-ever Concert on the Course series featuring Blake Shelton and Darius Rucker, two of America’s most popular entertainers,” said tournament director Andrew Lehman. “We can’t wait to welcome fans to TPC Deere Run to enjoy golf and music at a unique and spectacular outdoor venue.”

Mara Downing, John Deere’s vice president of Global Brand and Communications, said the Concert on the Course initiative is a way to welcome more members of the community to the annual event and to support its highly successful Birdies for Charity initiative.

“We’re thrilled to bring some of the world’s best musicians to our headquarters community all in an effort to support the Birdies for Charity program,” Downing said. “We believe the Concert on the Course series will enhance the overall John Deere Classic experience, bringing together golfers and non-golfers alike, to unite around a charitable cause. Our on-course concert series is a win-win for everyone involved.”

The John Deere Classic is July 5-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. J.T. Poston is the defending champion.