Dylan Frittelli wins first PGA Tour event at 2019 JDC

After winning at nearly every stop during his golf career, Dylan Frittelli is now a champion on the PGA Tour.

“You learn little things with each stage you go through and I think that’s the crucial thing about doing it at every level,” said Frittelli, after winning the 2019 John Deere Classic at 21-under.

The win gives Fritteli a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

“It’s obviously job security for the next two-and-a-half years,” Frittelli said. “It gives me the ability to play less golf and get stuck in the gym with my trainer, get stronger and work on things that will hopefully prolong my career and make me a better player in the long run.”

Mental clarity made him a better player over four days at TPC Deere Run. His mindset with the lead down the stretch a product of some recent work with a sports psychologist.

“I don’t want to say it was anti-climatic by any means, but I managed to stay calm throughout the whole day,” Frittelli said. “The fact that I could quiet my mind and just relax and focus on the task at hand. It sounds simple, but that’s pretty much what golf is at the top level, if you can block out those distractors or those things that get your emotions going.”

The South African’s mental state was also helped by his backup caddie who set Frittelli up with a host family instead of a hotel for the week here in the Quad Cities.

“I stayed with the Solis family all week and they were great,” Frittelli said. “They literally gave me a room in their house and said, ‘do what you need to. Use the kitchen, use the laundry room.’ It really relaxed me and I felt pretty at home the whole week.”

That feeling translated to the golf course, helping Frittelli become the third-straight JDC champion to win his first tour event. He’s also the first golfer since Sean O’Hair in 2005 to win at TPC Deere Run in his inaugural start.

“Now to have won it, it’s still sinking in. It feels awesome, it feels great. The support I got from everyone here in town felt awesome and they definitely made me feel at home,” Frittelli said. “Probably one of the best Tour stops I’ve been to when it comes to support from the community.”

