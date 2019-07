The John Deere Classic golfers slowly started to trickle into TPC Deere Run on Monday. There was also a unique event on the driving range for the first time in the course's 20-year history.

For the past seven years, Calloway has teamed up with the Birdies for the Brave initative to help out wounded service members. On Monday, their Warrior Club Fitting program came to TPC Deere Run for the first time, providing more than just a new set of sticks to a couple Purple Heart recipients.