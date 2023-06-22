The action won’t stop after the 18th hole after golfers finish their rounds Saturday and Sunday at the John Deere Classic. That’s where tournament organizers will put a stage.

Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton will perform concerts over the weekend. The stage will be on the left side of the 18th fairway.

Tournament Director Andrew Lehman discussed how a stage will fit and how the concerts came together.

Everyone with a ticket for the tournament can sit or stand anywhere on the right side of the fairway to listen to the music.