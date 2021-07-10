How the QC’s PGA Tour stop persevered to reach its 50th anniversary

As the John Deere Classic celebrates 50 years, we looked back on some of its history.

The early days of the tournament saw some uncertainty, almost going under a number of times.

Craig DeVrieze, author of the JDC’s 50th Anniversary book, told us about several of the close calls:

“Those near-death moments, that’s not just dramatic,” DeVrieze said. “That’s fact. This tournament could have gone away five times.”

He also shared some of the incredible moments that stick out in his mind after covering the John Deere Classic for 35 years:

And the QC’s little tournament that could went from being a $350 debt and a 9-9 tie vote away from possibly ending in bankruptcy to being a volunteer powerhouse that raises millions for charity yearly:

You can purchase the book at the John Deere Classic, or online by clicking here.