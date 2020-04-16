It’s on: John Deere Classic stays put in revised PGA Tour schedule

The John Deere Classic is part of an ambitious revised schedule the PGA Tour laid out Thursday.

The PGA plans to restart the season at Colonial on June 8-11 and will keep fans away for at least the first month, which means the JDC tentatively could be the first to welcome back the crowds from July 6-12.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA TOUR and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority, and our hope is to play a role – responsibly – in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” said PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan in a news release announcing the changes. “Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when – working closely with our tournaments, partners and communities – it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

If government and health authorities give golf the green light, the tour will have an official event every week through Dec. 6 except for the week of Thanksgiving.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back a month to June and would be followed by the RBC Heritage, which was postponed this week.

Title sponsor RBC had another tournament — the Canadian Open, the fourth-oldest national open in the world — that normally would have been played that week. Golf Canada said Thursday its Open has been canceled.

The PGA Tour season would conclude with the Tour Championship on Labor Day, and a new season would start the following week (Sept. 10-13) in Napa, California. That would mean only one major — the PGA Championship — is held in this 2019-20 season, and as many as seven majors would apply to the following season.

Revised 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season schedule

• June 8-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas

• June 15-21: RBC Heritage, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

• June 22-28: Travelers Championship, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Connecticut

• July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Michigan

• July 6-12: John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Illinois

• July 13-19: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

• July 20-26: 3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minnesota

• July 27-August 2: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tennessee

• July 27-August 2: Barracuda Championship, Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, California

• August 3-9: PGA Championship, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, California

• August 10-16: Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, North Carolina

• August 17-23: THE NORTHERN TRUST, TPC Boston, Norton, Massachusetts

• August 24-30: BMW Championship, Olympia Fields Country Club (North), Olympia Fields, Illinois

• August 31-September 7: TOUR Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, Georgia

• September 7-13: Safeway Open, Silverado Resort and Spa North, Napa, California

• September 14-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, New York

• September 21-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Kohler, Wisconsin

• September 21-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

• September 28-October 4: Sanderson Farms Championship, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi

• October 5-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

• October 12-18: THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, Nine Bridges, Jeju Island, Korea

• October 19-25: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan

• October 26-November 1: World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, Sheshan International Golf Club, Shanghai, China

• October 26-November 1: Bermuda Championship, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

• November 2-8: Houston Open, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston, Texas

• November 9-15: Masters Tournament, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

• November 16-22: The RSM Classic, Sea Island Resort (Seaside and Plantation), Sea Island, Georgia

• November 23-29: Open week (Thanksgiving)

• November 30-December 6: Mayakoba Golf Classic, El Camaleón Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

The Associated Press contributed to this report.