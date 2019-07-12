J.J. Henry has his son on the bag at the John Deere Classic

J.J Henry’s been on the PGA Tour for 21 years and the Connecticut native is playing in the JDC for the 14th time. But he’s never going to forget this year’s first round because of a first-time experience for his son.

“I think it’s a great experience to kind of be out here now that he’s old enough to see what Dad does,” Henry said.

For a little over five hours on Thursday afternoon, J.J. Henry and his 14-year-old son Connor had some out-of-the-ordinary father-son time.

“Well, when he told me I was caddying this week, it was like 6:45 in the morning, but I was pretty excited,” Connor said.

Connor was on the bag for the first time in a PGA Tour event at the JDC after caddying for his dad in a few pro-ams this season.

“It was kind of the same,” Connor said. “He was telling me how it would be a lot different, but it didn’t really feel that much different.”

But for Dad, it was a day that was years in the making.

“Was hoping one day that my son was old enough and more interested in golf and be able to hang inside the ropes and hang with dad,” J.J. said.

J.J. Henry actually got into golf by caddying for his dad in amateur events when he was in high school. His dad returned the favor when he was trying to make the tour.

“He caddied for me in Q-school in ’98 when I first got my tour card,” J.J. said. “He caddied for me in a couple of tour events right when I turned pro. So to have things almost come full circle basically, gosh, 21 years later… who knows, maybe some day he’ll be doing it and I’ll get a chance to caddy for him.”

Passing the family’s connection to golf to another generation.

But for now, the Henrys’ focus is on making the cut after a 2-under par opening-round.

“It’s a great experience and hopefully we will continue to do well, play this weekend together and have a good time. A lasting memory for sure,” J.J. said.

And one that could cost dad a little bit of dough when the week is done.

If they make the cut and maybe get in contention, how much is Connor going to ask Dad for the allowance?

“I don’t know. I guess if we get there we get there,” Connor said.

“He’s hoping I win so I can buy him a car in a year,” J.J. laughed.

Connor agreed “that was the deal…”

Connor says the toughest thing about Thursday’s experience was the hills and the length of the course. He’ll be back hauling Dad’s clubs Friday when J.J. Tees off at 7:50 in the morning.