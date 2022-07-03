J.T. Poston became the third golfer to go wire-to-wire at the John Deere Classic, earning a three-shot victory over Emiliano Grillo and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

Poston finished with a 69 for a 21-under at the tournament.

He joined Scott Hoch in 1980 and David Frost in 1992 as players to lead after all four rounds.

Poston opened with rounds of 62, 65 and 67 and had a four-stroke lead on Friday and a three-stroke lead on Saturday.

He completed the wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

With the win, he’ll be fully exempt on the PGA Tour through the 2024 season and earns a spot in the 2022 Open Championship and the 2023 Players, Masters and PGA Championship.

From Hickory, North Carolina, the 29-year-old Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his only previous PGA Tour title.

Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, finish 5 under after a 74 in the final round of his 20th consecutive start in the event.