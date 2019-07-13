JDC or ESPY Awards? Young Bettendorf golf fan makes his choice

People catching the action at the John Deere Classic are both young and old.

It fosters family relationships.

Chuck Anderson is a long-time fan of the JDC.

Although he’s moved away from the Midwest, he comes back to Deere Run every year.

He’s brought all of his grandkids over the years.

Many of them have grown a passion for golf.

“It’s just been a good grandfather and grandson relationship,” says Anderson. “They enjoy it. They’ve learned about getting autographs. And they’ve got their collections and I’ve got my collections. It’s just been a unique bonding experience for me and my grandsons.”

His grandson Blake even turned down a trip to the ESPY Awards in California to come to the JDC with his grandpa this year.