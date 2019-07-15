JDC fuels family tradition

The John Deere Classic is a tradition for a lot of people.

It brings generations together.

Chuck Anderson is a long-time fan of this golf tournament.

He returns to the Midwest every year for the JDC bringing his grandkids with him.

That includes 15-year-old Blake Anderson of Bettendorf.

The tournament means a lot to Blake spending it with his grandfather.

“He basically helped me a lot with golf game now that I started playing for high school,” says Blake. “Coming in here, he shows a lot of the things I can work on that the pros are doing here.”

