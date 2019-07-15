Breaking News
Dylan Frittelli wins John Deere Classic

JDC fuels family tradition

John Deere Classic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The John Deere Classic is a tradition for a lot of people.

It brings generations together.

Chuck Anderson is a long-time fan of this golf tournament.

He returns to the Midwest every year for the JDC bringing his grandkids with him.

That includes 15-year-old Blake Anderson of Bettendorf.

The tournament means a lot to Blake spending it with his grandfather.
“He basically helped me a lot with golf game now that I started playing for high school,” says Blake. “Coming in here, he shows a lot of the things I can work on that the pros are doing here.”

“He basically helped me a lot with golf game now that I started playing for high school,” says Blake. “Coming in here, he shows a lot of the things I can work on that the pros are doing here.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live leaderboard